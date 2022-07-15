Police: Mineola man placed tire spikes in road near Nassau police facilities

Police have arrested a Mineola man for criminal mischief.

According to police, Manuel Reis, 59, placed tire spikes in the road near Nassau County police facilities.

As a result, multiple Nassau County police vehicles were damaged and so was a woman’s personal car.

Police say the incidents have been happening since May.

Reis was placed under arrest at his residence on July 14.

Reis is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment obstructing governmental administration.