ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Police: Mineola man placed tire spikes in road near Nassau police facilities

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evy4i_0gh0P0yx00

Police have arrested a Mineola man for criminal mischief.

According to police, Manuel Reis, 59, placed tire spikes in the road near Nassau County police facilities.

As a result, multiple Nassau County police vehicles were damaged and so was a woman’s personal car.

Police say the incidents have been happening since May.

Reis was placed under arrest at his residence on July 14.

Reis is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment obstructing governmental administration.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Indicted For Machete Killing Of Lindenhurst Vape Shop Owner

More than a year after a 33-year-old smoke shop owner and father of two was brutally murdered inside his Long Island business, a homeless man has been indicted in his killing. Yoel Atzmon, age 44, was indicted on several charges, including first-and-second-degree murder, in the May 2021 killing of Kinshuk Patel, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Mineola, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
Nassau County, NY
Cars
TBR News Media

TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 14

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A resident on Debron Court in Centereach reported that an unknown man was captured on camera stealing his Ancheer 350W electric bike from his backyard on July 7. ■ F.W. Webb Plumbing Supply on Middle Country Road in Centereach...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Mischief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shore News Network

Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
Daily News

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said. Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body. Medics rushed ...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy