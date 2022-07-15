ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carla's Reality Update: Khloe's Baby, Married 2 Med + Jen Shah Plead Guilty

 3 days ago
Khloé Kardashian expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson, WTH?

Whew, Child! Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby number two with Tristin Thompson via surrogate. Khloe and Tristian are parents of their 4-year-old daughter True. We all know from previous episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians; Khloe wanted to grow her family and do IVF since she was a high-risk pregnancy with True. Now we all know that Tristan recently cheated on Khloe and fathered another child with a woman Houston, named Marlee Nichols. So, we can all do the math the surrogate was already pregnant when the cheating rumors dropped about Tristan. The baby is due this November.

Married to Medicine- Season 9

They’re back. I’m ready for season 9 of Married to Medicine to check out the everyday lives of doctors and their spouses. Right out the gate, Dr Contessa and Dr. Heavenly are beefing. I thought they were cool last season. Anyway, Contessa said that Heavenly has been talking about her and her marriage on social media, and she is tired of the disrespect. My girl Quad is back, and her nephew and mom are living with her in her new home. I’m so happy to see Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone are back friends. I really couldn’t take them not being friends. It was truly hurting me in my spirit. Toya and Dr. Eugene have moved out of their beautiful dream home and are now living in a rental and building their new dream home in the same neighborhood or area. Dr. Sajja’s family finally moved into their dream home. Anila said building it was a three-year struggle, with an original budget of $1.5 million to an overall budget of $2.5 million. Must be nice.

RHOSLC

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a telemarketing scam. Now your girl claimed all last season, that she was innocent, and now she plead guilty and could face up to 30 years in prison! Shah agreed to forfeit $6 million and pay restitution of $9 million. If she can’t pay, her husband Coach Shah, may be liable too. Jen’s attorney released this statement, “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," the lawyer continued. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." I also hear that the third season of RHOSLC is currently in production, and we will get to see Jen’s legal troubles. Jen Shah will be sentenced on November 28, 2022.

