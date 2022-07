If you're big into reading, which I wish I was, I think I found the perfect place for you to spend your entire weekend next time you're looking for something to read!. I've never seen a bookstore as big as this one. I've been to Half Price Books in Rockford, Illinois, but based on this place I found, Half Price Books is super tiny! Myopic Discounted Bookstore has over 80,000 books for you to browse through. Now I don't know how long that would take you to go through every single genre, but I bet you could spend your whole weekend exploring this place.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO