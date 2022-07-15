ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

Mother killed, two children injured in solo SUV crash on I-8 in Alpine

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A mother was killed and her two children were injured when the SUV she was driving veered down a freeway embankment in Alpine and crashed Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of Tavern Road, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

The 35-year-old driver was headed west in a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV veered to the left, going off the freeway and down the dirt embankment that divides eastbound and westbound lanes, he said.

The SUV rolled as it descended, he said, and it landed in the fast lane on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Garrow said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the SUV. The Lakeside resident died at the scene.

Two children in the backseat sustained moderate injuries, he said. One was a 3-year-old girl strapped into a car seat, the other was a 9-year-old girl who was wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken to a hospital in San Diego.

Debris from the crash struck a Mazda3 in the eastbound freeway lanes. The Mazda driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Garrow confirmed that the Tahoe driver was the mother of the two children in the SUV. The Medical Examiner's Office will release the driver's identity after her family is notified of her death.

Neither alcohol nor drugs initially appear to have been factors in the crash, Garrow said.

Updates :
1:04 p.m. July 15, 2022 : This story has been updated with information from the CHP.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Grieving family searches for good Samaritans after deadly Alpine crash

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family is in search of some good Samaritans who rescued two girls, after a crash in Alpine that killed their mother. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, on Interstate 8, just west of Tavern road, Bonnie Baum Roth, 35, had just left home in her SUV with her daughters, Roxie, 3, and Moxie, 9. They were headed to Long Beach for a dance competition.
ALPINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpine, CA
Accidents
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Alpine, CA
Alpine, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

Overturned car prompts traffic backup in East County

SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area. SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway. Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while...
SANTEE, CA
CBS 8

Shooting investigation involving several teens in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident
NBC San Diego

Woman Dead, 2 Children Hurt in Crash on I-8 in Alpine

A woman died and two children were hurt after she lost control of an SUV and crashed on Interstate 8 near Alpine Friday morning, California Highway Patrol said. The 35-year-old woman was driving her Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on I-8 near Tavern Road at about 8:30 a.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, she lost control and traveled onto the center dirt portion of the roadway and into eastbound lanes.
ALPINE, CA
CBS 8

Two detained after I-8 freeway pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two people armed with a gun led police on a freeway pursuit on Sunday. The chase began at the 4200 block of Euclid to Interstate 8 West near Waring Rd. just before noon. The man and woman were taken into custody for failure to yield. According...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
Nationwide Report

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. A 35-year-old Lakeside woman lost her life and her two children were injured after a traffic accident Friday morning in Alpine. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of Tavern Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 35-year-old driver was traveling west in a Chevrolet Tahoe [...]
ALPINE, CA
CBS 8

Fire breaks out at popular La Mesa market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at a popular La Mesa grocery store early Monday morning. The second alarm fire broke out at the Vine Ripe Market located in the 8100 block of Fletcher Pkwy. around 5:15 a.m., according to the La Mesa Fire Department.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire at Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa Prompts Large Response

A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Severely Wounded in Shooting Outside San Diego Liquor Store

Police were searching Sunday for a suspect who shot and gravely wounded a 26-year-old man in front of a liquor store in San Diego's Webster neighborhood. At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in front of a liquor store in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy