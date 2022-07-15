Mother killed, two children injured in solo SUV crash on I-8 in Alpine

A mother was killed and her two children were injured when the SUV she was driving veered down a freeway embankment in Alpine and crashed Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of Tavern Road, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

The 35-year-old driver was headed west in a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV veered to the left, going off the freeway and down the dirt embankment that divides eastbound and westbound lanes, he said.

The SUV rolled as it descended, he said, and it landed in the fast lane on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Garrow said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the SUV. The Lakeside resident died at the scene.

Two children in the backseat sustained moderate injuries, he said. One was a 3-year-old girl strapped into a car seat, the other was a 9-year-old girl who was wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken to a hospital in San Diego.

Debris from the crash struck a Mazda3 in the eastbound freeway lanes. The Mazda driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Garrow confirmed that the Tahoe driver was the mother of the two children in the SUV. The Medical Examiner's Office will release the driver's identity after her family is notified of her death.

Neither alcohol nor drugs initially appear to have been factors in the crash, Garrow said.

Updates :

1:04 p.m. July 15, 2022 : This story has been updated with information from the CHP.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .