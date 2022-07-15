ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

All-Star Oceanfront opens today in Santa Monica

By City News Service
 3 days ago

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Fan events leading up to Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium begin today with the Capital One All-Star Oceanfront at Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica State Beach, All-Star Week's first beach event.

The event will feature casual and instructional youth baseball and softball activities on the beach directly south of the pier, along with daily yoga classes. There will also be baseball-themed sand sculptures.

There will be batting and pitching cages on the pier deck above, along with interactive games. Official All-Star merchandise will be available for purchase.

All-Star Oceanfront will be open from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily through Sunday. Hourlong yoga classes will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

