LI man busted for placing tire spikes near police facilities in 2-month spree

MINEOLA, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A Long Island man was arrested in a tire spike spree that damaged multiple Nassau County police vehicles over two months.

Manuel Reis, 59, was cuffed Thursday afternoon at his home in Mineola, police said.

Investigators believe he’s the man who placed tire spikes on roads near Nassau police facilities from May 11 to July 11.

The spikes were put down on five separate occasions, leaving "multiple" Nassau police vehicles damaged, police said. A woman’s personal vehicle was also damaged in the spree.

Reis faces charges of criminal mischief, attempted criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration.

He was set to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday.