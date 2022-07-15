ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Barbara Lee: Over-counter contraception 'critical' in fight vs 'rogue Supreme Court'

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IP8Nm_0gh0Olea00
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks at a welcome back Congress rally calling for urgent focus and that it’s Time To Deliver Home Care as part of Build Back Better Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo credit Paul Morigi/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee is urging the Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve an application that would make birth control medication available over the counter.

The FDA on Monday received an application from HRA Pharma, a Paris-based pharmaceutical company, asking for approval to make the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription.

Lee, a Democrat who represents most of Alameda County, said making contraception universally accessible is a "critical" effort in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

"We have a rogue Supreme Court, and we have a Supreme Court which continues to constantly erode personal freedoms and personal liberties. They are going after women, people of color, LGBTQ people, they're taking away every personal freedom, every personal effort to make decisions about our own body," she told KCBS Radio's Melissa Culross on Thursday. "So we have to do what we can do quickly and we have to fight back."

Many politicians, health care companies, and rights organizations across the country have mobilized in the days since the historic case was struck down, fearing that the end of the constitutional right to an abortion is the the first of many attacks on women's rights.

"Who knows what's next, because will it be birth control?" Lee said. "So we want to make sure that regardless of what they do right bow, that people have access to over the counter birth controls because it’s very clear that people have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions, which include abortion access, birth control, family planning, whatever relates to reproductive freedoms."

Hormone-based pills are the common form of birth control in the United States, however they have historically required a prescription so health care providers can screen for conditions that raise the risk for a rare, but dangerous, blood clot.

However, Lee argued that the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which Pharma claimed was unrelated to the timing of their application, has triggered an alarm.

"This is an emergency," she said. "We're urging the FDA to consider applications for over the counter birth control pills because low income people, people of color, rural people, may or may not have access to health care, they may or may not have access to physicians."

"We've got to work out a funding mechanism. There may be a sliding fee scale, who knows. But that's something that we're looking at now.”

HRA executives said they expect a decision by the FDA in the first half of 2023. Their review process is expected to focus on safety considerations and possible side effects.

Lee added that she hopes evaluation will be non-partisan and she and her colleagues will fight to ensure the agency understands "they are responsible for the health and safety of everyone, regardless of their political affiliation."

Comments / 5

Frank Murphy
3d ago

Too bad they didnt have birth control pills before this marxist was born to aggravate everyone

Reply
5
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Brett Kavanaugh Wants You to Know It’s Not About Abortion

At the risk of sounding like Susan Collins, I am very disappointed with Brett Kavanaugh. Though I never bought his assurances that he wouldn’t mess with Roe v. Wade as the senator from Maine apparently did (remember when Collins gave a 45-minute speech before the Senate, extolling Kavanaugh’s respect for precedent?), I didn’t think he would take a scorched-earth approach to ending abortion rights, either. I thought he’d chip away at it, as Chief Justice John Roberts had advocated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Healthline

Roe v. Wade: The Mental and Physical Health Effects of Anti-Abortion Laws

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, revoking a fundamental right to privacy that protected a person’s choice to have an abortion. Medical and mental health experts have said the ruling isn’t based on scientific evidence and warn of potentially devastating health consequences, including increased maternal mortality rates.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Government
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Health And Safety#Emergency Contraception#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Hra Pharma#Democrat#The Supreme Court#A Supreme Court#Kcbs Radio
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
electrek.co

The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Texas sues to block federal guidance on abortions to save mother's life

(Reuters) -Texas sued the federal government on Thursday over new guidance from the Biden administration directing hospitals to provide emergency abortions regardless of state bans on the procedure that came into effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Republican...
TEXAS STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy