Texas State

Watch: Erykah Badu Shows Off Her Texas Clappers With Megan Thee Stallion In Switzerland

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Erykah Badu hopped on stage with Megan Thee Stallion, while she co-headlined Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Ms. Badu shocked everyone, including Megan, with her Texas clappers. Check out the viral clip below.

Megan Thee Stallion is no newbie in the game of twerking across the world. One of her most impressive skills, aside from out rapping some of your favorite rappers, is her ability to dance. In the past, she has been vocal about her experience as a cheerleader, dancer and twirler throughout her high school days in Texas.

What the Houston hottie did not realize was what would happen when she invited the iconic talent, Erykah Badu, onstage. Erykah Badu was welcomed to a Switzerland crowd, giving her a loud round of applause before she surprised us all. Now, Erykah Badu is no stranger to self-expression and liberation. One of her most watched videos is “Window Seat” where she liberally shares her beautiful body with the world. So, the idea of Erykah Badu hopping onstage to twerk alongside one of Hip Hop’s biggest acts today is not surprising.

Megan Thee Stallion shared the clip on social media in disbelief that this actually happened. The Houston rapper posted the video with the caption saying, “When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂 I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland 🇨🇭 Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T😛😛.”

Erykah Badu is also a Texas native and resident, born and raised in Dallas. The two Texas talents had a time last night! The clip has already garnered over a million views on Megan’s Instagram profile.

