Cranberry Township, PA

Pens impressed with 1st round pick as he works to put on weight

By Jeff Hathhorn
 3 days ago
Photo credit 93.7 The Fan

CRANBERRY TWP, PA (93.7 The Fan) – He was smooth, never looked overwhelmed, rarely made mistakes. First-round draft pick Owen Pickering reflected on his first experience with the Penguins on the ice during the five-day development camp this week.

“It was a great experience,” Pickering said after finishing the 4-on-4 scrimmage on Thursday. “Came straight from the draft, went pretty fast. It’s definitely been a whirlwind.”

“The people within the organization are top notch. I’m super-excited to be a part of the Penguins and I can’t wait to come back in September.”

He has not shut the door on playing in the NHL this season. He said he doesn’t want to limit himself to pushing for that right now. The 18-year-old is also aware enough to know the Pens currently have nine defensemen signed to NHL contracts for the coming season.

Pickering said if he were to look at himself as a scout, he knows he needs to hit the weight room at 6’4”, 180 pounds.

“You are never perfect,” Pickering said. “The best players in the world are trying to get better every day. I think for me the focus is on getting stronger, filling out. Every single day there are things you are working on and you are never too good at something.”

“Spending some time with him and getting to know him, he really came in with an open mind,” said Pens Director of Player Development Tom Kostopoulos. “He wants to learn. He wants information. That’s the best thing you can ask for with a young draft pick.”

“He understands it’s a path and we’re going to help him. He’s open to learning.”

Where that learning continues is a bit of a question right now, but a solid training camp could land him in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton where he would be a phone call away from his goal.

“I can’t wait,” Pickering said. “I wish it was September already, but there is some important work to be done over the next couple of weeks.”

