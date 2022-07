A Yucca Valley man was arrested and hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in which the motorcycle turned out to be stolen. According to responding deputies, at about 9:00 pm Thursday night (7/14) they were called to Joshua Lane in Yucca Valley after a 9-1-1 call reporting a motorcycle down. The rider was described as breathing but moaning and bleeding, not talking or responding. They determined the motorcycle was going Northbound when it hit a curb, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO