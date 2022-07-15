These areas could see flash flooding Friday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says flash flooding is possible for burn scar areas in the mountains on Friday. The flash flooding could impact traffic.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the East Troublesome burn scar, Cameron Peak burn scar, Williams Fork burn scar, Calwood burn scar, and Mullen burn areas from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Credit: National Weather Service

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that anytime there is a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which is in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 will be closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero because of the risk of mudslides. Eastbound traffic will usually be stopped in Rifle, although depending on where the warning is, this could change.

