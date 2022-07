If you're looking for a way to freshen up living spaces or bring an entirely new look to your home, it may be time to invest in some new flooring. Forbes claims that installing new flooring inside your home can be a major investment, usually costing an average of $6 to $10 per square foot. Up front, this may not seem like a lot, but considering that an average room consists of nearly 319 square feet of floor space, according to EasyMove, installing new flooring inside a single room will cost at least $1,914. If you choose to invest a bit of time and energy, however, the installation process can also be completed as a do-it-yourself project at a much cheaper price since you won't be paying for someone else to do the labor.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO