Travis County, TX

Texas mother sues Academy after selling daughter the gun used in her suicide

By Julianna Russ
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1 (800) 273-8255.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Texas mother filed a civil lawsuit in Travis County against Academy Sports + Outdoors for selling a gun to her daughter July 2 in Austin. The gun was subsequently used by the daughter in her suicide.

Court documents said the daughter struggled with bipolar and general anxiety disorder.

“Academy never should have sold her the firearm and ammunition, given the condition in which she presented that Friday night, intending to purchase a firearm even after the store had closed,” the lawsuit said.

Police: Body of Houma toddler dumped in trash can, mother seen on video with bag that body was found in

KXAN reached out to Academy Sports + Outdoors. This article will be updated if a statement is issued.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million, according to records.

Court records said the mother is suing for negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision, negligent entrustment and gross negligence.

The lawsuit also requested evidence pertaining to the case be preserved. This request included statements, surveillance tapes, audiotapes, business records, investigation reports and any electronic image or information related to the incident.

Comments / 22

Stefaney Baker
3d ago

Anything for parents to not take responsibility for being better parents and caring more. But hey, a profit off her death probably sounds better to her.

Reply
8
Kim Connors
3d ago

Questions—??Mom is claiming the daughter was distraught and bought the gun AFTER the store was closed. If the store was closed and she was able to talk someone into selling her a gun - I can understand a lawsuit. Was the store closed???. If the person is distraught and acting in a way that is suspicious - How is that handled?

Reply
4
Tori Andrade
3d ago

I am sorry but y would the parent have anything against academy she should ask her self was she there for her daughter did she even notice she was suicidal

Reply
4
