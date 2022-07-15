ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Silent Hill Game Teased by Leaker

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Silent Hill game has been teased by a prominent leaker. We've been hearing Silent Hill rumors for a few years now. So far, nothing has come of these rumors though. The most prominent rumor so far has been that the creators of the series were coming together to work...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

‘Bayonetta 3’ Fans Split Over Optional Nudity Filter

Yesterday, completely out of nowhere, we got a brand new trailer for Bayonetta 3, along with a release date, which after almost 5 years of waiting, doesn’t feel quite real. From the very beginning, the series has been unapologetically sexy, violent, and over-the-top (I mean this in the best way possible) - it’s basically all part of the games’ lifeblood. So, as Dexerto reports, when PlatinumGames made the additional announcement that the upcoming title would have an optional censorship mode, fans were very divided.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How This 20-Year-Old Silent Hill 2 Bug Was Finally Fixed By Fans

It's been a rough go for the "Silent Hill" franchise over the last decade or so. After the last true entry, "Silent Hill: Downpour," the series went dormant until Hideo Kojima tried to revitalize it with his own spin — offering players a glimpse in the form of "P.T." Unfortunately, Konami and Kojima split, resulting in the project's cancelation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
TheWrap

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Confusing, YA-Tinged Letdown

In 2002, the first “Resident Evil” live-action film based on the zombie horror video game dropped in theaters. Although director Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation featuring Milla Jovovich was entertaining enough to garner a sequel (and another one, and another one, and many more after that), the film barely touched the original storyline and underwhelmed gamers and critics alike. 20 years, seven live-action movies, and about 12 games later, Netflix’s “Resident Evil” series is here to disappoint jaded fans yet again.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

When and Where Does Netflix’s Resident Evil Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ brings back the horror of the zombie virus and the end of the world caused by it, delivering a thrilling ride to the audience. The first season builds upon the mythology of the games and brings the story to contemporary times to expand its world. Throughout eight episodes, the season tackles a lot of events that occur over many years and in several places. The setting differs entirely from the ones previously seen in the movie franchise, which might make it a little difficult to keep track of everything. If you’re looking for something that simplifies all of it for you, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about the when and the where of ‘Resident Evil’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X RPG Delayed Day Before Release

An Xbox Series X action RPG that was supposed to release on July 12, but it was delayed at the last minute. And when we say the last minute, we mean the last minute, as the game was literally delayed on July 11, one day before release. The game in question is Hellpoint, which was supposed to release on July 12 not just on Xbox Series X/S, but PS5 as well. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans, the game is currently playable on PS5 because this version did not get delayed. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to wait "one to two weeks." So what's gone wrong? Well according to developer Cradle Games it ran into so technical specificities of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Silent#Silent Hills#Video Game#Konami#Bloober Team
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Exec Teases New Xbox Series X Exclusives

It sounds like there are a bunch of new Xbox Series X|S exclusives in the works that we don't even know about. As of right now, we know what the next 12 months of Xbox look like thanks to the recent Xbox summer showcase. That will include a new Forza game, Starfield, Redfall, and a number of other games, meaning we have a pretty solid lineup of games until next summer. We have a larger picture of the next few years as well with Fable, The Elder Scrolls 6, and tons of other already announced games that have gone quiet since being announced, but there are even more games on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Updated Steam Feature Makings It Easier to Find New Games

Steam has a feature that's around eight years old now called the "Steam Discovery Queue," and even if you don't know it by name, you've most likely used it at least once or twice when looking for something new to play. It's a feature which has led to "a combined total of 18 billion game store pages," Valve said in its latest discussion about the Steam Discovery Queue, and this week, it's been updated to make the process of finding a new game even easier.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Place
Tokyo, JP
ComicBook

Popular Xbox One Game Is Just $0.99 for Limited Time

A popular Xbox One game is now just $0.99 for a limited time, courtesy of GameStop. What's the catch? Well, it's for a pre-owned copy of the game. The other catch? The game is, in addition to being popular, a bit divisive. Oddly enough, the PS4 version of the game is not on sale. Why this is, we don't know. As for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users, there's no next-gen version of the game, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
IGN

Alien Is Getting a New VR Game From Survios

Survios is partnering up with 20th Century Games to develop a new single-player, action-horror VR game set in the Aliens universe. According to a description posted on the studio's website, the game is being developed for PC, consoles, and VR. It will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, creating an immersive world where players can be part of an original storyline that takes place between the Alien and Aliens films, in which "a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs."
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy