ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Honored With New Merch And Vinyl Re-Release For 50th Anniversary

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDAZV_0gh0KvNS00

Click here to read the full article.

Curtis Mayfield ’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly . The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat.

Super Fly —the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script as a guide. As Mayfield’s third studio album, it ushered in a “new era of socially conscious funk and soul music—a natural extension of [his] leading role as a cultural voice of the Black Power movement and early involvement in the Civil Rights era the decade before.”

More from VIBE.com

The new collection features t-shirts, a hat, a keychain, and more with the signature Super Fly album logo. The vinyl re-release comes in a gold variant and will be a Walmart exclusive. The deluxe vinyl edition will be available on August 26 at select retailers and includes bonus tracks, exclusive photos, a movie poster, and a turntable mat .

See images of the capsule collection and new vinyl below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVidO_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9nUU_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytmxy_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsgOB_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSxvb_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLa3D_0gh0KvNS00
Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate

Comments / 6

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Soundtrack: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Click here to read the full article. In late 1971, when Curtis Mayfield began writing Super Fly — the 1972 film soundtrack that would turn out to be his magnum opus — he should have been burned out. He had spent a decade with the Impressions, becoming one of pop music’s de facto voices of the civil rights movement with songs like “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.” He had written hundreds of songs for dozens of other artists (Major Lance, Gene Chandler, and the entire roster of OKeh Records, to name a few). He had also dealt with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Lionel Richie
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Merch#Black Power
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Walmart
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Xzibit Tells Viacom To Run Him His Money For ‘Pimp My Ride’ Show

Click here to read the full article. Rapper and TV host Xzibit decided to revisit the once ground-breaking reality show that he hosted, Pimp My Ride, but not for the reason that fans expected. On Tuesday (June 28), the “Front 2 Back” rapper took to his Instagram to air out Viacom (now known as Paramount Global) for apparently, “cutting him out” of millions in revenue that the nostalgic show made.More from VIBE.comThe Outlawz On Recreating 2Pac's 'One Nation' Album, "Death Row East" Memories, And Uniting The Hip-Hop CommunityGrandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre's New Album Will "Change The Game"Xzibit Faces Lawsuit...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy