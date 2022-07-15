Harrison earns Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award from NFF Dooley Chapter

Darrell Harrison (ECU Sports Information photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. – A two-year letterman at East Carolina University (1971-72), Darrell “Hawk” Harrison has been named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award, announced on Friday by The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter.

Harrison will be honored at the chapter’s annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 22 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

A veteran of local high school and college athletics, Harrison has been an advocate for the avocation of officiating through partnership with Brad Allen and Mike Webster to organize and coordinate the Down East Officials Football Clinic. At the collegiate level, Harrison has worked 304 NCAA Division I football games including the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title games, three Cotton Bowls, the 2001 Rose Bowl, as well as ten other bowl assignments. He was recognized with the ACC Commissioner Award in 2014, the highest honor given to an ACC Football Official. In recent years, Harrison has served on the ACC and American Athletic Conference replay staffs and working as an NFL Scout for Officiating.

A member of the Coastal Plains Officials Association from 1977-1999 and serving board member, Harrison has worked multiple Eastern Regional Finals in all classifications, called the 1998 4A State Championship game, the 1988 East/West All-Star Game and the 1993 Shrine Bowl Game. He was selected as the 1978 Rookie-of-the-Year Award winner in the Coastal Plains Association and in 1991 was named that Association’s Official-of-the-Year. In 2019, he received the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Golden Whistle Merit Award, which is the highest award given in North Carolina for service to student-athletes through officiating.

Harrison was a member of the 1972 Southern Conference Championship squad under Sonny Randle that posted a 9-2 overall record, 6-0 in league play. He earned his BA and MBA from ECU before working and serving as a president and eventual owner of Xerox Sales Agency. Harrison and his wife Sandy are longtime residents of Greenville, N.C.

