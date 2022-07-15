ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Harrison earns Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award from NFF Dooley Chapter

By Malcolm W. Gray, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTcSg_0gh0KuUj00
Darrell Harrison (ECU Sports Information photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. – A two-year letterman at East Carolina University (1971-72), Darrell “Hawk” Harrison has been named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award, announced on Friday by The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter.

Harrison will be honored at the chapter’s annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 22 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

A veteran of local high school and college athletics, Harrison has been an advocate for the avocation of officiating through partnership with Brad Allen and Mike Webster to organize and coordinate the Down East Officials Football Clinic. At the collegiate level, Harrison has worked 304 NCAA Division I football games including the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title games, three Cotton Bowls, the 2001 Rose Bowl, as well as ten other bowl assignments. He was recognized with the ACC Commissioner Award in 2014, the highest honor given to an ACC Football Official. In recent years, Harrison has served on the ACC and American Athletic Conference replay staffs and working as an NFL Scout for Officiating.

A member of the Coastal Plains Officials Association from 1977-1999 and serving board member, Harrison has worked multiple Eastern Regional Finals in all classifications, called the 1998 4A State Championship game, the 1988 East/West All-Star Game and the 1993 Shrine Bowl Game. He was selected as the 1978 Rookie-of-the-Year Award winner in the Coastal Plains Association and in 1991 was named that Association’s Official-of-the-Year. In 2019, he received the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Golden Whistle Merit Award, which is the highest award given in North Carolina for service to student-athletes through officiating.

Harrison was a member of the 1972 Southern Conference Championship squad under Sonny Randle that posted a 9-2 overall record, 6-0 in league play. He earned his BA and MBA from ECU before working and serving as a president and eventual owner of Xerox Sales Agency. Harrison and his wife Sandy are longtime residents of Greenville, N.C.

NFF Dooley Chapter – Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football – Previous Honorees

1996 – Earle Edwards

1997 – Ernie Williamson & Charlie Bryant

1998 – A.J. Carr

1999 – Hal Stewart

2000 – Frank Weedon

2001 – Ned Gonet & Don Shea

2002 – Russell Blunt

2003 – Tom Suiter

2004 – Tim Stevens

2005 – Tommy Hunt

2006 – Willie Bradshaw

2007 – Charlie Adams

2008 – David Riggs

2009 – Bill Dooley

2010 – William B. Hayes

2011 – Ken Browning

2012 – Eddie Smith

2013 – David Horning

2014 – Billy Ruffin

2015 – Red Wilson

2016 – Rick Steinbacher

2017 – Marvin Jarman

2018 – Henry Trevathan Sr.

2019 – Robert Massey

2020 – N/A (Coronvirus pandemic canceled event)

2021 – John Roth

2022 – Darrell Harrison

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Publisher of NCPreps.com talks pre-season All-State team, more

Editor’s note: Deana King is the publisher of NCPreps.com, one of the foremost authorities on high school sports in North Carolina. We get the chance to talk with King from time to time about the start of the high school football season and much more. You can preorder her yearly NC Prep Football Yearbook by […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball earns USMC/AVCA team academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – East Carolina has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the second-straight season and third time in program history, according to an announcement by the organization Monday. ECU is one of over 200 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams to receive the accolade for the 2021-22 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern 8U softball team heading to World Series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern 8U Babe Ruth softball team recently won the Southeast Regional and will be heading to the World Series in Florida. The team moved through the postseason by winning the district tournament in Smyrna and finishing third in the state tournament. In the Southeast Regionals, the team picked up several wins before capturing the overall title to advance to the World Series in Treasure Coast, Fla. starting July 28.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Cary, NC
College Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
Cary, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
City
Cary, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Agnos drafted by Colorado Rockies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University can now brag of two players selected in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. Shortstop Zach Agnos was chosen in the 10th round (pick No. 296) by the Colorado Rockies. The 6-0, 210-pound rising junior, who also pitches, is currently playing on the Collegiate National Team that’s representing […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024. The schools announced the agreement Monday. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November. In statements, new Duke […]
DURHAM, NC
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Announcing Commitment Monday

Four-star Rico Walker is announcing his college commitment at 4 p.m. ET Monday, the defensive end announced confirmed on his Twitter Friday afternoon. The Hickory, North Carolina native is choosing between a top five of Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee. Walker cut his list to those five candidates at the beginning of July.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Massey
Person
Bill Dooley
Person
Mike Webster
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Giants pick Whisenhunt at end of MLB draft 2nd round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took all night, but former East Carolina University pitcher Carson Whisenhunt heard his name called in Sunday’s Major League Baseball Draft. Whisenhunt was chosen with the last pick in the second round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 66th overall pick. Despite not playing this spring, the 6-foot-3, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Foundation#Football Games#Nff#College Athletics#American Football#East Carolina University#Pigskin Preview#The Embassy Suites#Acc#Eastern Regional Finals
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks drop series finale to Fireflies, 7-4

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks dropped the series finale to the Columbia Fireflies, 7-4, on Sunday. After clinching the series Saturday with a 5-2 win, they couldn’t hang on Sunday. The Fireflies struck first in the top of the third with a steal home. They pushed another run across in the top […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WRAL News

Lidl in Rocky Mount, NC closing this month

The Lidl grocery store in Rocky Mount, NC is closing by the end of July. The location is shutting down on July 31 because it is an underperforming store, according to an article from the Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2022. No information is available regarding the future of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pitt County working with UNC to bring healthy lifestyles to people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is partnering with UNC-Chapel Hill to bring healthier lifestyles to people in Eastern North Carolina. UNC-Chapel Hill is recruiting interested individuals to participate in a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program. Selected individuals will receive lessons on how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity. If you […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

‘Four months of work in three weeks’: How North Carolina landed VinFast, the company building a $4 billion Chatham County automotive plant

Vietnamese automaker VinFast expects to start moving dirt this month in Chatham County to build a $4 billion factory. The automaker is promising to build fully-electric SUVs at a megasite in Chatham County, creating 7,500 jobs in five years. All this week, WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm and photojournalist Lauren DesArmo...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy