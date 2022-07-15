ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT doesn't want Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery starting for Yankees in playoffs

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
 3 days ago

The Yankees’ rotation has started to show some cracks after a historic start to the season, and Brandon Tierney says it’s time to face some facts about the current staff.

One of those facts being that two current rotation mainstays in Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery shouldn’t get a single start come playoff time.

“Taillon, I want him nowhere near a mound in October,” Tierney said during Friday’s show. “Maybe a bullpen mound. I don’t want him starting.

“Montgomery, I don’t want Montgomery getting a start in October, and he won’t.”

Taillon was one of the best pitchers in baseball a month ago, but has fallen off significantly. In his last seven starts, the righty owns a 6.81 ERA and most recently was tagged for six runs in five innings of work against the Red Sox.

Montgomery on the other hand has quietly been one of the team’s best arms this season, pitching to a 3.19 ERA. He held Boston to two runs over 5.2 innings in his last outing. He also has proven to come up big in October, keeping the Yankees’ season alive with a big performance in game four of the 2020 ALDS against the Rays.

But BT says he doesn’t want those two starting a playoff game, and the Yankees need to go get some rotation upgrades before the trade deadline.

