BT: Yankees slump should be embraced as sign that team needs to go all in on upgrades

The Yankees just dropped a three-game series to the lowly Reds at home, have now lost four of their last five games, and continue to have uncharacteristic bullpen hiccups while much of the offense struggles to take advantage of inferior pitching.

But Brandon Tierney is here to tell you that the Bombers’ current slump should be welcomed, and is coming at the perfect time.

“I’m actually happy the Yankees aren’t playing well right now, because it reinforces the need that they’ve got to do something,” BT said during Friday’s show.

“If they would have won three of four against the Red Sox and knocked around a bad Reds team...this cast a shadow, a spotlight on what the Yankees need to do to win.”

BT says Brian Cashman now can’t ignore the holes on his league-best squad, and has two weeks to figure out how to address it before the trade deadline. And if it so happens that an upgrade is available but will require big-name prospects to get it done, so be it.

“I don’t want to hear about holding on to the prospects,” BT said. “I can do a four-hour show on prospects who have done nothing for the New York Yankees. I understand wanting to hold on to Volpe…but anyone else, dude, don’t waste my time telling me these prospects are untouchable.

“It’s getting to the point where they need to say, ‘Here’s every chip I have.’ It’s time to win a World Series and do whatever it takes to get there.”

