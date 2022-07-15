ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag blasts Man Utd defence for ‘folding like a pack of cards’ despite hammering Melbourne 4-1 in friendly

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ERIK TEN HAG blasted his Manchester United defence for folding “like a pack of cards” as they conceded an early goal against Melbourne Victory.

The Red Devils, buoyed from Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Liverpool, continued their winning ways as they thumped the A-League side 4-1 in Australia in their latest pre-season outing.

Erik ten Hag blasted his defence after the win over Melbourne Victory Credit: Getty
Harry Maguire was making his first appearance under the Dutchman Credit: Getty

That made it two in two for new boss Ten Hag as his side came from a goal down to claim victory in front of 74,157 fans.

Chris Ikonomidis gave Melbourne the lead in a move that began with a goalkick that led to Luke Shaw pushing high up into the opposition half as the ball was played past him and then Victor Lindelof.

Captain Harry Maguire, making his first appearance under the Dutchman, then failed to anticipate the threat and was left behind by Ikonomidis as he finished from Ben Folami’s cross.

United recovered thanks to strikes from Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and an own goal.

However, Ten Hag could not hide his disappointment with how his team conceded.

And even though he refused to single out any individual players, he still made it clear that he expects better.

He said: “I know, I don't want to talk about the individual because I think it was from the start, high up the pitch, the wrong choices and then it ends up like a pack of cards.

“It's not one individual, it is more the team who made mistakes.”

Ten Hag is hoping to bolster his backline over the coming days.

United have had a £46million bid accepted by Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez.

And the 24-year-old Argentina international could even join the club’s pre-season tour of Australia over the weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE
