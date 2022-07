LAMONT, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a Cuban national in connection to diesel thefts at Farmer's Grain Fuel Pumps. Deputies said the investigation began on July 13 after someone living in Oklahoma City called the store and said an unauthorized fuel purchase had been made with their information. The person told deputies they had never even been to Grant County.

