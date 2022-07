YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County jail after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the North Side. Devin Nash, 28, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Illinois Avenue after police were called there for a fight.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO