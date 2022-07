Miles Stanberry grew up in the Genesee neighborhood of South Seattle, and it’s where he launched his first business, Clockwork Counter — a café and venue space that also sold baked goods to private clients — in 2016. Four years later, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the loss of all but one wholesale client, Cafe Red, and even they had to shut down for a while. With business hitting a rough patch, a landlord who wouldn’t make necessary repairs, and calls about “clock repair” or “countertop installation,” Stanberry knew he had to make a change. In late May of 2021, he and his partner, Naomi Zandt, rebranded as Moon Village Bakery, an artisan bakery in Skyway.

