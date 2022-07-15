ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

OPA May Have Misclassified These Complaints, Effectively Sweeping Them Under the Rug

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. Author’s Note: This article is one of two released today that discuss issues related to the Office of Police Accountability’s (OPA) contact log complaint classification. Complaints designated as “contact log” are not subject to investigation...

southseattleemerald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gigharbornow.org

Construction site fire is suspicious, fire marshal’s office says

Preliminary investigations indicate that the three fires that took place in Gig Harbor between Friday, July 15, and Sunday, July 17, are not related. However, one of the fires has been deemed suspicious, according to Mike Halliday, public information specialist with Pierce County Emergency Management. A preliminary investigation by the...
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
southsoundbiz.com

Data Center Tax Fuel Coming to Pierce County Tech-Acceleration Efforts

Pierce County’s technology sector and broader economy could enjoy a boost from a new law passed in the Washington Legislature this year to exempt IT equipment installed in qualifying data centers from sales and use taxes. After passage of HB 1846, tax breaks previously limited to Eastern Washington data...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Confusion, Miscommunication Led to Seattle Canceling 200,000 Parking Tickets

As Seattle's parking enforcement officers were preparing to move from the Seattle Police Department to the Seattle Department of Transportation last fall, officer Nathan Morrow remembered feeling concerned that he would soon be writing illegal tickets. Before the transition, Morrow said in a recent hearing before the Washington state Public...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opa#Rug#Investigative Journalism#Fraud#Watchdragon#Seattle Police Department
lynnwoodtimes.com

Three Lynnwood Police Officers injured when evidence exploded

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOMO News

As Bellevue police release crime response plan, one business owner demands action

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An outraged business owner is demanding accountability and action after masked robbers with guns tried to hold up his Bellevue jewelry store this week. The demands by the merchant were made as the Bellevue Police Department on Friday announced a new anti-crime initiative that will target hot spots and brazen repeat offenders.
BELLEVUE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Boeing worker wins settlement with union; unlawfully collected dues to be returned

(The Center Square) – Don Zueger, a technician at Boeing’s Auburn, Washington, plant, has won a settlement against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers requiring them to repay excessive fees collected from him as a non-member. Washington is not a right-to-work state, so contracts negotiated between...
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man attempting to swim across Possession Sound rescued

MUKILTEO, Wash., July 18, 2022 – A male that appears to be in his mid-thirties to mid-forties attempting to swim from Mukilteo Beach to Whidbey Island in Possession Sound was successfully rescued yesterday evening thanks to the heroic efforts of residents and First Responders. Prior to entering the water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy