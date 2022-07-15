ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

After improbable Super Bowl run, confident Bengals dig in

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals.

They shocked the NFL last season by winning gritty playoff games and advancing to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

The overachieving Bengals, behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the best trio of receivers in the league, are out to show last season wasn’t a one-off. They want to show they are built to last.

Three new offensive linemen picked up via free agency should help keep Burrow’s uniform a little cleaner and open up the running game for Joe Mixon.

