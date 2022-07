ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect involved in store shootings that occurred Sunday in Roanoke. On Sunday at approximately 9:06 p.m. the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Family Dollar located in the area of South Rosemary. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a vehicle had been shot multiple times and a female had been struck in the foot area.

