Elderly woman rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A woman was transported to a hospital from Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville on Thursday after she was rescued from the wave pool.

A 74-year-old woman was rescued from the wave pool around 4 p.m. Thursday at the water park. Lifeguards and onsite medical personnel provided medical attention while an ambulance was called.

The guest was transported to a nearby hospital and is receiving medical treatment, according to a statement from the park.

Lifeguards at the park had to rescue a guest last month after they experienced a medical issue in the pool, a spokesperson told WATE.

Soaky Mountain shooting suspect faces $500,000 bond

Alcohol sales at the park were temporaril y suspended in 2021 after a series of dangerous incidents including a fatal shooting in the parking lot. Alcohol sales resumed in 2022 and now conclude two hours before the park closes each day.

