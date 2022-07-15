ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy Museum to honor Julia Roberts at 2nd annual gala

By LINDSEY BAHR
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October, the organization said Friday. The Oscar-winner will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
WWD

Norma Kamali Makes a Move, Jefferson Hack Gets an Honor, Dua Lipa Dances for Puma

Click here to read the full article. MOVING DOWNTOWN: After 40 years, Norma Kamali has moved out of her headquarters at 11 West 56th Street in New York and has relocated to new downtown offices at 609 Greenwich Street. Kamali told WWD the new 16,000-square-foot space will be used for installations, exhibitions “and all types of things interactive and immersive.” She said it will also serve as the brand’s headquarters, and where the company will do photo shoots and podcasts. It won’t serve as a retail space.More from WWDFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021First Look at the Puma x Balmain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy