ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

McClelland to become NCAA men’s basketball committee chair

By The Associated Press
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1df9oe_0gh0GBms00
A referee holds up a ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament between… Read More

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will become the first representative from a historically Black college, university or league to chair the Division I men’s basketball committee when he takes over next year.

The NCAA says McClelland will be vice chair this season under Bradley athletic director Chris Reynold before taking on the role himself for the 2023-24 basketball season.

The committee’s biggest responsibility is to select the field for the NCAA Tournament each March. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 appointed Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke to replace UCLA’s Martin Jarmond on the committee following the Bruins’ decision to leave their longtime conference for the Big Ten in 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Rex sweep Aviators Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex sweep a doubleheader against the Lafayette Aviators Monday at Bob Warn Field. The Rex beat Lafayette in the nightcap, 3-1 after taking game one, 8-5.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South team wins Football All Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) – The South All Stars defeated the North team 14-0 on Friday evening at Ben Davis High School. Mount Vernon quarterback Gehrig Slunaker had two touchdowns, one to Lawrenceburg’s Dahya Patel and the other to Rory Heltsley of Gibson Southern.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Post 346 tops Crawfordsville Post 72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Post 346 defeated Crawfordsville Post 72: 5-0 on Friday evening. Cade Moore had 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched with no earned runs allowed. Bryson Carpenter had two RBI’s. Logan Nicoson and Tucker Helton also provided a spark as Post 346 scored four runs in the 1st inning. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ryan, revamped Colts focus on making playoff run in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A late-season collapse kept the Indianapolis Colts out of last season’s playoffs. They don’t plan to make the same mistake twice. While the cast has changed, the goal has not. Indy intends to make a deep postseason run, this time with an overhauled roster. Matt Ryan replaces Carson Wentz at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pacers and Fever coming to Clay County YMCA

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Young basketball players will get a chance to hone their skills with representatives of both the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever in Brazil next week. For a second year, the Jr. Hoops Tour will make a stop at the Clay County YMCA in Brazil. Officials with the YMCA said that enthusiasm […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Heeke
wrtv.com

INDYCAR, IMS name first female director of medical services

INDIANAPOLIS — The first female in an acting medical director position with INDYCAR is now making history with the organization and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, Dr. Julia Vaizer was named the director of medical services for INDYCAR and IMS. Dr. Geoffrey Billows, the current director, is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally. The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court. "Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
WILKINSON, IN
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Division I#Division#Pac 12
WISH-TV

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana preparing for launch of 988 mental health crisis hotline

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana officials have announced an investment of more than $100 million to expand mental health services. Some of that funding will go toward the new 988 mental health crisis hotline, which launches Saturday nationwide. The 988 hotline has been described as the mental health version of 911. Starting Saturday, anyone in the country can […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
readthereporter.com

Fishers reader: HSE Schools marching down ‘woke’ path

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Indy Shorts feature 2 area films

The idea for “Toboggan ‘Bout Town” started with a text of a movie idea that Rocky Walls received. “My friend Geoff Davis, who I know from working together on various projects in our beloved community of Noblesville, told me the following story and invited us to join them for the ride,” said Walls, a Fishers resident who is the director of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media. “Three years ago, Davis organized a community toboggan build at the Hamilton East Public Library, where he was artist-in-residence. A hundred people joined in, assisting six craftspeople, to create two traditional American toboggans.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy