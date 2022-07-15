Lucky 13 Race fundraiser brings out all the scavengers

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho hosted it's 13th annual Lucky 13 Race Friday. The Great Race for Education is one of CEI's best fundraisers of the year to raise money for its college.

The event is a long-scale scavenger hunt. Teams of four runners go out to complete exhilarating and complex challenges. This hunt lets teams start at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, takes them through Snake River Landing, and then ends them up all the way to downtown Idaho Falls. Teams use clues from station to station to help them decide where to go next.

The event was created in 2008 to rally community support through a fundraiser. The funds collected through this event go specifically to help out their scholarships. The top three teams of the day will get their name on the head of the scholarship for the year.

The event also provided free music, a free t-shirt and a great time for all.

