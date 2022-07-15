ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver.

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A retired Indiana teacher who pleaded guilty to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school hallway has been sentenced to one year of probation.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 62-year-old Michael Hosinski to one year in prison on Thursday, with the sentence suspended to one year of probation. Hosinski pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury.

He was a sociology teacher at Jimtown High School when he slapped a student in February, causing the youth’s head to hit a wall. Hosinski was originally fired by the Baugo Community Schools, but the school board approved his retirement shortly afterward.

