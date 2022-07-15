ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ryan, revamped Colts focus on making playoff run in 2022

By The Associated Press
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago
FILE – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday,… Read More

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A late-season collapse kept the Indianapolis Colts out of last season’s playoffs. They don’t plan to make the same mistake twice.

While the cast has changed, the goal has not. Indy intends to make a deep postseason run, this time with an overhauled roster. Matt Ryan replaces Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Former Pro Bowlers Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue have been added to the defense. And new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley believes his group can be one of the league’s best. If it all works, Indy could return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

