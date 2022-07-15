Akron reviews police policy in wake of shooting

FOX 8 photo

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Friday released updates on city and police policy in light of the recent police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

In a press release, he revealed what was included in a 5-year plan conducted by the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force.

Some of their recommendations have already been implemented and others are still being reviewed.

The city has begun to carry out the following policies in the areas of criminal justice and communications:

The city created job descriptions for the police auditor and an administrative assistant as full-time positions. The auditor position is filled and the city is searching and recruiting for the administrative assistant position.

Body-worn camera recordings are uploaded by each uniformed police officer to the designated server at the end of each shift.

Officers are subject to discipline for failing to wear or activate body-worn cameras as well as failure to upload recordings as required.

The police auditor has immediate access to unredacted body-worn camera recordings or within 72 hours.

The public has access to redacted body-worn camera videos of the use of deadly force that causes serious bodily injury within seven days.

These are the remaining items that the committee has recommended that either still require some coordination with other agencies or are under legal and fiscal review:

Body-worn cameras should be worn by all deployed uniformed officers, including SWAT.

Uniformed officers should be required to wear body-worn cameras while engaged in secondary employment.

Body-worn cameras should be turned on immediately when responding to in-progress calls, on other calls when exiting the police vehicle and whenever reportable force is used.

The city is also reviewing the fiscal implications of creating a full-time deputy police auditor position.

Read the full document here.

Mayor Horrigan also released a statement on the recommendations:

“When the task force submitted their final recommendations to me this year, I vowed that they would not sit on a shelf as a lifeless document but would be a plan of action with specific benchmarks that the community would use to hold us accountable for creating real change. I’m thankful in light of what our city is currently experiencing, that these recommendations exist and that we have been diligently working on them since we received them. This is only the beginning and I’m looking forward to hearing more ideas and action items from our community in the days and weeks ahead.”