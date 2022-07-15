ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Frances Lenora Perry, 89, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Lenora Perry, age 89, of Brownwood, left her Earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior. Frances was born July 5, 1933, to Marion Lee and Eleanor (Banks) Pendergrass in Comanche, Texas. What a...

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

Linda Kay Fisher Marino, 63, of Brownwood

Linda Kay Fisher Marino passed away on Friday, July 15th 2022, at the age of 63, at her home in Brownwood, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who cherish her deeply. Her family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Mazie Reynolds, 85, of Bangs

Funeral service for Mazie Reynolds, 85 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Rodger ‘Dodger’ Powell

BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Rodger “Dodger” Powell, 51, of Brownwood

Rodger “Dodger” Powell, age 51, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside Services for Rodger will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

James Merriman Sr., 75, of Brownwood

James Merriman Sr. 75 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, July 17th peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Family will host a visitation on Thursday July 21st from 6-8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am Friday July 22nd at Coggin Ave Baptist Church...
koxe.com

Verona Sephus Garner, 96, of Brady

Verona Sephus Garner, 96, of Brady, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Verona was born April 7, 1926 in Brady and was the third child of 13 born to Ruben and Anna Bertha (Wellington) Peterson. She graduated from Dunbar School in Brady. She was a Licensed Cosmotologist and owned her own beauty shop for several years. She married Ernest Sephus on February 29, 1948. She was the food service manager at the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital for several years, worked at Brady National Bank and Walmart for several years. She married Paul Garner on August 11, 1984. Verona was very active in the community. She was a poll worker, volunteer for voter registration, a member of the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxillary and the Chore Girls. She served on the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for a decade, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She was a lifelong Brady resident, named the 1992 Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award and given the Key to the City. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brady.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Ivan Sergio Garcia Rincon, 34

Ivan Sergio Garcia Rincon, 34, passed away on Wednesday, July 13th 2022. A visitation will be held with family from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 – 8:00, Friday, July 22, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be held at the St. Mary Queen of...
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: J.C. Pitts

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Pitts Stop Porta Pottys began in 1983 with eight toilets and now provides more than 2,000 services a week...
koxe.com

Sharon Allgood, 73, of Brownwood

Sharon Allgood, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Funeral Services for Sharon will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 21st, at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Patsy Wheeler, 96, of Coleman

Patsy Wheeler, age 96, long time Coleman County resident, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Hunter and Shannon Sims

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Howard Payne Athletic Director Hunter Sims has worked at the university for a decade, serving in the A.D. role...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Weston Jacobs

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Almost five years ago, Weakley-Watson Hardware was on the brink of closure when the Jacobs family stepped in to...
BROWNWOOD, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
koxe.com

Business After Hours at Coldwell Banker Thursday, July 21st

Join the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce for Business After Hours hosted by Coldwell Banker Mark Campbell and Associates! It will be Thursday, July 21st from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm. Located at 1900 Austin Avenue, Coldwell Banker serves Brownwood, Lake Brownwood, Early, and the surrounding Brown County areas. They are fully...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man killed in Cross Plains fire last week

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a fire in Cross Plains last week. The fire happened on the 500 block of S Chestnut Street just after midnight Tuesday. Cross Plains police confirm resident Eric Olvera, 32, was found dead inside the residence following the fire. No other injuries were reported, and […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
cw39.com

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who had been shot.
BROWNWOOD, TX

