Your browser does not support the audio element. Andy Akiho spent much of the pandemic living communally with the group Sandbox Percussion. They experimented with different instruments and sounds, and worked together to create a piece called “Seven Pillars.” The piece was nominated for two Grammy awards and the Pulitzer prize this year. It is being performed on Tuesday night at the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, presented by Chamber Music Northwest, as a part of their 2022 Summer Festival. Akiho joins us to talk about how lights, video and percussion all come together in this piece.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO