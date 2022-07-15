ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods has an emotional finish Friday at British Open

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woeo8_0gh0BSj200
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews… Read More

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – While it wasn’t official, it’s expected that the putt to finish the final hole of his second round will be his last at the 2022 British Open. With the tournament rotating to different venues, it’s very possible this was his last time playing in a championship at St. Andrews.

Maybe that’s why the emotions were flowing for Tiger Woods and the gallery as the three-time winner of the event made his way through the 18th hole on Friday.

As the 15-time major champion walked up to the green, he was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd who realized this is likely the last time they’ll see him this weekend – and perhaps ever at the course. Woods ended his round with a two-round score of nine-over, which almost certainly will keep him from making the cut.

The golfer acknowledged the cheers from the gallery as he continues to walk up the fairway, tipping his cap to both sides of the stands in appreciation of the gesture. Woods himself appeared to get emotional by the showing of support as he shed a few tears before finishing the round.

After shooting a six-over 78 on Thursday in the first round, the two-time British Open champ shot three-over with a birdie, two bogeys, and one double-bogey. Woods did get a part on what’s likely going to be his final hole of the tournament on 18.

At 46 years old and having recovered from a serious leg injury, it’s possible that Friday could be the last round that Woods plays at St. Andrews, a course where he won the British Open in 2000 and 2005. Typically the tournament goes at least five years between stops at the legendary Scotland course, so Woods would be at least 51 when the tournament would return.

Whether he returns or not, it’s safe to say that Woods will never forget his walk up 18 at St. Andrews in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Chicago officer found dead inside home, police say

CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home, according to authorities. Police said the officer was discovered early Friday morning inside his residence in the 1st Police District. Officials released the following statement:. “Please keep this officer’s family and...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#The Emotions#St Andrews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

2022 British Open live updates: Rory McIlroy goes for another Claret Jug

The final round of the final men's major of 2022 is here, and it promises to be a spectacular one. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at the British Open, both standing at -16 as Sunday begins at St. Andrews. Four strokes behind them are Cam Smith and Cameron Young, the leaders on Saturday who suffered through similar struggles as the rest of the field was surging. Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson are lurking, but no one else is within six strokes of the leaders.
GOLF
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Armed man dies after off-duty officer returns fire at south suburban park

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A man is dead after firing gunshots at a gathering in Maicach Park. Police said the man got into an argument with his current and former girlfriend during a family reunion at the park Saturday. The man left with his current girlfriend, but came back later and fired shots at the […]
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy