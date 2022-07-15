ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission Appears To Have Violated Open Meetings Act During Last Meeting –

Cover picture for the articleBy John Kraft & Kirk Allen On July 15, 2022 Joliet, IL. (ECWd)...

Crest Hill Man Charged with Making Threat Against Will County Courthouse

A 32-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat against the Will County Courthouse late last week. Last Friday, 9-1-1 received a call from an unknown male who told dispatch “everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30 pm.” When asked by the dispatcher why the caller said “ya’ll see.” An investigation was immediately launched and eventually Rickey Evans was considered a person of interest. Eventually enough evidence was obtained to charge Evans with making the courthosue threat. His bond has been set at $150,000.
CREST HILL, IL
Joliet, IL
Will County, IL
Will County, IL
Joliet, IL
Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event

Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event. The Orland Township Highway Department headed by Commissioner Antonio Rubino will host a FREE Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event for all Illinois residents. This is the 1st Annual Southside Event – this event has never happened before in Cook County!...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Geneva woman had to repaint public art project supporting inclusion after vandal painted over it

GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Geneva artist and teacher said she won’t be deterred by the vandal who apparently doesn’t like the statement she’s making. Chrissy Swanson is among the artists chosen to paint fire hydrants in Geneva’s “Art on Fire” program. The fire hydrant she painted includes the colors of the pride flag and transgender flag and a peace sign.
GENEVA, IL
Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Police Investigate After Body Found in Des Plaines River

On July 18, 2022, at 5:34 AM, Officers responded to the area of Bicentennial Park (201 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River by a boater. Officers arrived on the scene and began an extensive search of the river. A Joliet Fire Department boat was launched into the river during the search. A short time later, an unidentified male that appeared to be deceased was located and recovered by.
JOLIET, IL
Trial for ComEd bribery case involving longtime allies of former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan delayed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.The...
CHICAGO, IL
FDA sends warning letters to two Illinois import companies

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
ILLINOIS STATE
Victims, survivors of Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora awarded $60 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.

