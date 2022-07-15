Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission Appears To Have Violated Open Meetings Act During Last Meeting

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says he will not run for a third term in 2023. Chirico announced the news on his Facebook page Monday, saying, “It’s time to let someone else chart this community’s course alongside the entire City Council and our professional, hardworking City staff.”. Focus...
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways over the weekend. Flyers in weighted plastic bags were found in Palatine Township, Schaumburg and Long Grove neighborhoods. SEE ALSO | Glenview residents say many have receive anti-Semitic flyers featuring...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to us concerned about a proposal to move foster kids into a senior citizen home in the suburbs. She wanted to remain anonymous, but we looked into the idea, and made a surprising discovery: there's actually a lot of support. Morning Insider Lauren...
A 32-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat against the Will County Courthouse late last week. Last Friday, 9-1-1 received a call from an unknown male who told dispatch “everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30 pm.” When asked by the dispatcher why the caller said “ya’ll see.” An investigation was immediately launched and eventually Rickey Evans was considered a person of interest. Eventually enough evidence was obtained to charge Evans with making the courthosue threat. His bond has been set at $150,000.
CHICAGO (CB) -- Sunday night brought a rare meeting inside Chicago's City Hall. Rev. Jesse Jackson said he and several elected officials met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss the sudden firing of Kennedy-King College president Dr. Gregory Thomas. His ouster Friday sparked outrage from many South Side leaders, including...
Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event. The Orland Township Highway Department headed by Commissioner Antonio Rubino will host a FREE Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event for all Illinois residents. This is the 1st Annual Southside Event – this event has never happened before in Cook County!...
GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Geneva artist and teacher said she won’t be deterred by the vandal who apparently doesn’t like the statement she’s making. Chrissy Swanson is among the artists chosen to paint fire hydrants in Geneva’s “Art on Fire” program. The fire hydrant she painted includes the colors of the pride flag and transgender flag and a peace sign.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday appointed former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. to the Chicago Board of Education, little more than a month after he left the Chicago City Council for a job in the private sector. Scott, who chaired the City Council Education Committee before he resigned...
Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
For the second time in a month, Cook County’s sheriff and chief judge are being sued by the survivors of a murder victim who was allegedly killed by people who were on electronic monitoring (EM) for pending felony cases. The latest case was filed Wednesday on behalf of the...
On July 18, 2022, at 5:34 AM, Officers responded to the area of Bicentennial Park (201 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River by a boater. Officers arrived on the scene and began an extensive search of the river. A Joliet Fire Department boat was launched into the river during the search. A short time later, an unidentified male that appeared to be deceased was located and recovered by.
CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.The...
The program provides job skills and opportunities to city residents re-entering the workforce. Finding a job after facing trials and tribulations can be complex, but the Chicago Transit Authority found a way to provide the resources needed to return.
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amid concerns about crime, some businesses in the downtown area have been closing earlier or bringing on security, while some workers are declining late-night shifts. People also aren't going out at night like they used to in Chicago. And the business and hospitality community is reacting to...
LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Once again, the iconic covered bridge in Long Grove has been hit by a truck. This time it was a U-Haul that was stuck and had to be pulled out by a tow. The bridge has now been hit more than 30 times since it...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weeks after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park left him paralyzed from the waist down, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts “is making some hopeful progress,” and his family hopes he’ll be moved out of intensive care later this week.
Comments / 1