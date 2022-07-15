Gaston County Mugshots July 14th

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who allegedly stole packages from a resident’s front porch. According to a news release, the unknown male waited for the United States Postal Service truck to deliver...
Local Democrats are in the midst of one of their most significant achievements: Approving a policy that aims to create a diversity of housing types. But they’re hardly sticking the landing. State of play: Council will vote next month on the Unified Development Ordinance, a rewrite of the city’s...
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the family, Latauarus Gray was killed around 1:10 a.m. on Loomis Street on July 16. The suspect has yet to be identified and deputies...
CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has charged a suspect with murder and is searching for an accomplice. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase Subdivision near Zion Church Road. During the investigation, the officers made contact with a vehicle on Old...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A person was stabbed in west Charlotte on Sunday, July 17th. Officers responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing near Beatties Ford Road. and Catherine Simmons Avenue. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. No other details...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Aliyah Laney. Police Say Laney was last seen on Providence Square Drive near Providence Road on July 17th around 8:30 p.m. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen gun and meth were found inside the vehicle of a man who was driving erratically in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Hickory resident Jesse Cartrette, who was driving erratically last Thursday near Old Mountain Road. An open […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old in south Charlotte. Aliyah Laney was last seen in the 7000 block of Providence Square Drive, which is located just north of McAlpine Creek, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, CMPD announced the following day.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Police were called to the 6400 block of North Tryon Street. When they arrived, they found Lamar Kyle Weathers had been shot. He was pronounced dead at...
CATAWABA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Catawba County. Troopers said at around 6:30 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck traveling on Bethel Church Road allegedly crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle head-on. The...
YORK COUNTY. S.C. — Fallout from the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project has spilled into public sparring and courtrooms over the past several months. This week, David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings LLC pushed back on a lawsuit filed by York County against other Tepper entities. On July...
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries while she was in the custody of police early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department announced. Officers responded to a domestic incident around midnight at the Willow Ridge Apartments where they said Morgan Johnson, 27, assaulted her boyfriend.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The father of a man who disappeared and is now believed to have died in a shredding machine at a South Carolina recycling business is moving to have his son legally declared dead. The State newspaper reports that Mike Gordon’s lawyer has filed a petition...
GASTONIA, N.C. — People in Gastonia plan to reclaim the streets from gun violence, one step at a time. On Saturday, they will march through the city and then stop and observe a moment of silence for those killed in recent shootings. It’s dubbed “the community walk for love and peace.”
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt while being transported by officers to the Mecklenburg County jail after her arrest early Sunday morning, Pineville police say. Police said they responded to Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call where they found Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.
