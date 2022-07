Springfield (Ohio) wide receiver Anthony Brown (5-foot-10, 170) is scheduled to announce his decision July 16 at 2 p.m. ET from his high school. He announced a top five of Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Kentucky in late June. However, it is the Wildcats that have the momentum down the stretch. Cincinnati is the other prime contender. Both programs hosted him for official visits in June.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO