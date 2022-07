College: Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. Gary Larson is a cartoonist from the United States. He is known for being the creator of The Far Side, which is a single-panel cartoon series that ran for fifteen years in over 1,900 newspapers around the world. Larson retired from the show on January 1, 1995, but his website hinted at a “new online age of ‘The Far Side'” in September 2019. Larson published three comics on July 8, 2020, his very first in 25 years. His 23 books of collected cartoons have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

