Boulder man arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual materials

A 28-year-old Boulder man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a social messaging application.

Alexander Howe was arrested on suspicion of committing six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into Howe began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information of the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant at Howe's home in Boulder was executed last week where authorities recovered additional evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

Howe was being held on no bond and was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday afternoon, according to online court records.