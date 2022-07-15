Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smtih shines once again in NBA Summer League

Jabari Smith put up some incredible numbers once again in his fourth game of the NBA Summer League.

He recorded his first professional double-double, scoring 19 points and having ten rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers. He also added two assists and a block to his great night on the hardwood.

The stat for the game against the Trail Blazers that should excite Smith fans the most is that he was 0-5 from beyond the arc and was still able to put up a double-double.

The issue pro scouts had with Smith coming into the draft process was whether or not he could finish at the rim, and nearly all of his seven made field goals were scored around the basket. The fact that he had such great numbers in this contest proves that even on a night where his jump shot might not be on, he can still dominate on an NBA floor.

Smith has proven to be more than a spot-up shooter throughout the Summer League. He is a lights-out shooter, glass cleaner, elite defender, and can finish at the rim whenever he pleases.

Smith plays with so much heart that he will find a way to positively impact the game even when he isn't putting up great numbers.

Throughout the draft process, Smith was adamant that one of his biggest strengths is his ability to guard all five positions, and he has proven that thus far in the Summer League.

Smith has one more game in the Summer League, so hopefully, he can put up even bigger numbers than he has thus far.

It will be a joy for Auburn fans to watch Smith develop into a stud at the NBA level.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!