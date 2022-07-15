ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

American Pianists Association CEO Peter Mraz resigns

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Just a year after the American Pianists Association announced the hire of President and CEO Peter Mraz, the organization on Friday said its Board of Directors has accepted his resignation.

Mraz told IndyStar he was honored to serve in the position. But after reflection, he said it didn't feel like the right fit for him. He didn't want to elaborate on the reasons why.

"This is not unusual, really," he said. "In a way, each artistic institution has its own life cycle — or ecosystem, if you wish — and sometimes leaders that work great in one setting may simply not be the right fit in a different setting at a particular point in time."

For now, Mraz said he'll return to Chicago, and he's considering a few career options that he didn't disclose.

"I sensed in the recent past that there were some things on his mind and then finally we were really able to have a heart-to-heart about things, and he informed me of the likelihood of some upcoming changes," Board Chair William C. Sando said.

Mraz took over the position Aug. 1, 2021, replacing Joel Harrison, who retired after about 21 years with the organization and continued in a consulting role. The association, which is based in Indianapolis, runs one of the country's most renowned piano competitions — the American Pianists Awards, which alternates between classical and jazz competitions every two years. Pianists between ages 18 and 30 compete to have the opportunity to advance their careers with a top prize that includes a cash award, performance engagements, publicity and a recording contract.

Sando and Mraz outlined accomplishments from the latter's tenure with the association. Those include expanding the outreach program to high schools, exceeding sponsorship targets and annual fund goals, growing the board and expanding the pool of contestants the current cycle of the jazz competition drew from.

"I'm very happy with where the APA is right now," Mraz said.

Before taking his post at the American Pianists Association, Mraz had an extensive career in the arts, working at the Arts Consulting Group in Chicago, Royal Opera House Covent Garden and London Symphony Orchestra. He moved to arts management after working in public policy and writing papers on energy and security cooperation in countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

More arts: Newfields' Sprouse exhibit ties in iconic Blondie, Louis Vuitton fashion moments

The association has put together a transition team that includes staff, consultants and board members. That comprises Interim CEO Joanne Bennett, Director of Advancement Leigh Ann Hirschman, Senior Artistic Adviser Harrison and Sando.

Sando said the organization will take about three months to reflect before launching a search that he tentatively anticipates could take about six months. He said the timeline will be flexible and focus on hiring the best person for the position.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: American Pianists Association CEO Peter Mraz resigns

