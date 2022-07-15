Seacoast Science Center promotes safe wildlife viewing: Community news update

Seacoast Science Center’s Seal of Approval promotes safe wildlife viewing

RYE — Seacoast Science Center has been advancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts since 2014. This summer, SSC Marine Mammal Rescue launched a new Seal of Approval eco-label for coastal kayaking and paddle board tour companies.

"We designed the Seal of Approval to give kayakers and paddle boarders a sense of responsibility to protect local wildlife. Our team is working with coastal recreation companies to educate visitors about best practices for viewing marine wildlife, ensuring that distancing guidelines are being followed. When it comes to seals, it's especially important that we share the shore by keeping at least 150 feet away, and respecting their space." said Brain Yurasits, SSC Marine Mammal Rescue Community Outreach Manager.

Tour companies must participate in training and commit to bringing an SSC naturalist on tours to qualify for the Seal of Approval eco-label. Earning the eco-label demonstrates a commitment to respectful recreation and wildlife conservation, brings value-added education for participants, and offers an opportunity to contribute to citizen science data collection.

Currently, Plum Island Kayak of Newburyport, Mass., and Seven Rivers Paddling of Portsmouth, N.H. hold SSC’s Seal of Approval. According to Ken Taylor, owner of Plum Island Kayak, “Working with Seacoast Science Center has allowed me to really rethink operations. I've definitely learned a lot about our local wildlife in the process and how we have a responsibility to protect animals like seals.”

To learn more, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org or contact Brain Yurasits at b.yurasits@sscnh.org or 603-436-8043, ext. 34.

Girl Scout volunteers recognized

LEE and STRAFFORD – Three Girl Scout volunteers have been recognized by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for their outstanding volunteer work. Elanor Pickens and Jessica Lewis were recognized with the New Found Treasure Award, and Becky Kates was presented the Volunteer of Excellence Award at a leader appreciation event on June 22.

Kates, 46, of Strafford, became a troop leader four years ago when her oldest daughter joined Girl Scouts. Soon after, she stepped up and became a volunteer support coordinator. When her youngest daughter was old enough to join Girl Scouts, she became the leader for her troop as well. Kates earned her Gold Award when she was a Girl Scout and went on to lead a service unit in another council prior to coming to New Hampshire.

In her position as the volunteer support coordinator, she calls leaders to help with any issues or to just check in. She also helps brainstorm ideas and leads meetings where everyone in the service unit can speak and be part of the conversation. She also helps set long-term goals and best practices.

Corinne George, who is a new leader mentor and community product sales coordinator, said “it is obvious that Becky believes that engaged, trained and happy leaders will transfer these traits to their troops leading to engaged and happy Girl Scouts.” She added that Kates’ goals are for long- term programming and her perspective is always on the bigger picture.

Kates is also involved in community event committees and keeps everyone up to date with what is happening. She has helped with the Girl Scout Derby, the service unit’s bridging event and Outdoor Day.

ChrisAnn Wiechert, who is also a Girl Scout community team member, agreed that Becky “has been a breath of badly needed fresh air and that her positive energy, intelligence and focus makes her a Girl Scout through and through.”

Lewis, 36, of Lee became a leader for the first time when she started Daisy Troop 60261 for her daughter.

“I am impressed with Jessica’s desire to learn, finding out as much as she can about the Girl Scout program and finding different activities for the girls in her troop,” said George. “Even during the trying times of the pandemic, Jess kept the girls excited and engaged. She was always prepared for her troop meetings whether they were virtual or in person.”

Lewis has taken the girls on field trips, had them participate in community service and has had the girls work on badges and fun patches.

Both George and Wiechert said Lewis “is truly a sister to every Girl Scout and is kind and helpful to every parent and girl in their community,” adding that she has not only made Girl Scouting better but is making the world a better place.

Pickens, 45, of Lee, became a leader for the first time this Girl Scout year when she started Daisy Troop 62114 for her daughter. Weichert was excited to nominate Pickens, saying she is an engaging and thoughtful person who is eager to learn more in the future.

“Elanor was willing to step up and take on the Daisy troop,” said George. “She has created a Facebook page and shares numerous posts about troop activities, community happenings, Girl Scout family events or places Girl Scouts might visit. The troop of kindergartners took part in the cookie sale and had their own cookie booths!”

George added that Pickens always attends the community leader meetings, joins the council’s monthly chats and is always looking for ways to grow as a leader.

“She is certainly someone who has earned this award,” said George.

New Girl Scout troop in Dover

DOVER – Girl Scout Troop 62357 has been very busy since forming at the beginning of this year, learning life skills that will serve them well as they grow up. The troop includes 13 Daisies and Brownies in grades K-3 in Dover.

“Since we started in January, we learned about the Peace Corps, as one of our troop helpers is a former Peace Corps volunteer,” said Troop Leader Sarah Burpee. “We also created motivational posters for a young man in our community who was going to the Special Olympics. We hung them in his neighborhood before he left for National Special Olympics. We have been going on nature walks in our community to enjoy being outside and move up on our progression to camping. Our Brownies worked in the spring on creating games for the Daisies to learn about playing fair. The girls want to do community service projects and learn about engineering.”

The troop meets biweekly at the Hope Community Church in Dover. Girls are welcome to join Girl Scouts any time of the year. Participate by joining an existing troop, forming a new troop, or even as an individual member. Find out more at www.girlscoutsgwm.org .

Stratham Historical Society invites new members

STRATHAM — A New Membership Drive is currently underway at the Stratham Historical Society. The Society was founded in 1970 by a small group of residents interested in preserving the town’s history. To date, 52 years later, the Society has an ongoing active membership, a reference library, and a museum exhibiting artifacts, documents and memorabilia relating to the history of Stratham. Collected papers are classified and recorded, exhibits and programs are used to inform and educate people of all ages. The collection is open to the public, free of charge. Currently, the public can visit on Tuesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., or by appointment. Additional hours on Thursday afternoons may be made available as the year progresses, and more volunteers come forward.

Our library and museum resides in the familiar stone building on the corner of Portsmouth Avenue and Winnicutt Road. Built in 1911 as the original Wiggin Memorial Library, the building is celebrated on the National Register of Historic Places.

You will receive membership newsletters via e mail, notices of meetings and programs which are scheduled five times annually, beginning in September of each year, and running thru May. We will also keep you informed of special events like our Antiques Roadshow- styled Appraisal Days and Zoom programs addressing local history; all free to you as a member. All in-person programs are held at The Morgera Community Room, at the Stratham Fire Station, Winnicutt Road, Stratham.

Rochester Knights of Columbus looking for yard sale donations

ROCHESTER — The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Yard Sale on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. They are in urgent need of donated items for the sale. If you have any goodies squirreled away in your basement of attic, that need a good home, call Lou Vita at

203-554-9427 for information on where to drop off these treasures. They can use any donations except electronics, computers, monitors, TVs, major appliances, bedding or clothing.

Hope on Haven Hill elects new officers

DOVER – On June 29, Hope on Haven Hill’s Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for the agency’s 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2022. New officers include Susan Daigle, Board Chair, Amanda Bacon Davis, Board Vice Chair, and Dr. Rebecca Banaski, Board Secretary. Michael Murphy, CPA will continue his role as Board Treasurer.

During the meeting, HHH Executive Director Kerry Norton presented the outgoing officers with awards for their service and thanked them for their leadership, guidance, and dedication. “It is my pleasure to present you with this gift of recognition for your steadfast dedication and support of the mission of Hope on Haven Hill,” Norton said when thanking Sarah Landres, outgoing Board Co-Chair, Dr. Joe Hannon, outgoing Board Co-Chair, Jillian Mulrooney, outgoing Board Vice-Chair, and continuing Board Treasurer Michael Murphy. Recognized, but not in attendance was outgoing Board Secretary, Christine List.

A recognition plaque was also presented to HHH founding member and the agency’s first Board Secretary Kathie Routhier. “Kathie has been and incredible ambassador for HHH and a connector to supporters,” said Norton. “Kathie has cared for so many women having babies on the Seacoast and knew there was a dire need, before we even formed Hope on Haven Hill. She has been an incredible board member.”

In addition to thanking the outgoing officers, Norton presented each Board member with a small gift and personal thanks for their contributions to the success of the organization. About incoming Board Chair, Susan Daigle, Norton said, “I was thrilled when Sue agreed to join our Board, and then took on the big lift of Chairwoman of the capital campaign. We all know how successful our capital campaign has been, and that is in large part thanks to Sue and her husband, Mike.”

All outgoing HHH Board officers will continue to serve as Board members in the upcoming year.

For more information about Hope on Haven Hill, visit hopeonhavenhill.org or contact Kerry Norton at KNorton@hopeonhavenhill.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast Science Center promotes safe wildlife viewing: Community news update