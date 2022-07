A home in East Santa Rosa suffered damaged in a garage fire. Yesterday morning, firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on Laquesta Drive in the Rincon Valley area. When the first engine arrived they found a two-story home with a large volume of fire and smoke visible in the garage, and smoke coming from windows on both floors of the home. Crews entered the house and garage and managed to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. The fire caused over $200,000 in damages, mostly to the garage. The cause of the fire was related to a malfunctioning heating device in the garage. One woman suffered injuries while attempting to fight the fire and was treated by fire department paramedics at the scene, then transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO