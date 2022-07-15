ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis Man Found Guilty Of Fleeing The Scene, Assaulting Police Officers

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis guilty of 13 charges including two counts of second degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and James Yee, as well as a litany of felony...

