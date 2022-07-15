ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Southern Boone Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave without explanation

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhRhS_0gh08P9100

Southern Boone County School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave, the school board stated in a letter to the school community Thursday.

The leave was effective Thursday, the letter states.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Roth was appointed interim superintendent, effective immediately.

There was no explanation for the move.

"We realize you may have questions regarding this situation; however, out of respect for the confidentiality of our school employees and because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time," the letter states.

The school board is confident Roth will provide the leadership, guidance and support that students, teachers, staff, the school board and community need, the letter stated.

"The Southern Boone School Board of Education remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and a high-quality work environment for our teachers and staff," the letter states.

Felmlee didn't immediately respond to a phone message from the Tribune.

He has been superintendent in the Ashland district for nine years. The district previously announced Felmlee would leave following the 2022-23 school year after the school board voted in January not to renew his contract.

The school board in February appointed Tiffany Clevenger as interim board president after the sudden resignation of previous board president Steve Condron.

Without citing specifics, Condron in his resignation letter faulted school board members for failing to make decisions based on facts and independent judgment and failing to refrain from making decisions that benefit themselves or family members.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

Comments / 0

Related
939theeagle.com

Downtown Columbia business owners: end Wabash camping

Columbia’s Downtown Community Improvement District says the Wabash bus station downtown is “not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” and they’re calling on the city to end camping and 24-hour access there. District executive director Nickie Davis has written a letter to Mayor Barbara...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council is set to hear concerns about a shelter in the downtown area at its meeting Monday night. Members of The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) plan to share a letter about proposed recommendations to the shelter at the Wabash Bus Station. Downtown CID Executive Director Nickie Davis outlines The post Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
missouri.edu

School of Medicine staff members recognized for outstanding service

The University of Missouri School of Medicine Staff Advisory Committee recently recognized exemplary staff members. The awards were presented by Robin Dianics, chair of the Staff Advisory Committee, and Richard Barohn, Hugh E. and Sarah D. Stephenson Dean of the MU School of Medicine. This year’s recipients are:. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Ashland, MO
Boone County, MO
Education
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone County Fair board president Jeff Cook appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

The Boone County Fair, which was established in 1835, begins Tuesday at 5 pm at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Admission is $10 from Tuesday-Friday, while admission on Saturday is $15. Agriculture is the common denominator at the fair. Fair board president Jeff Cook says the Vaughn family of Sturgeon will be the farm family honored this year. Cook joined host Fred Parry for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”, and says Just Jeff’s will be providing the breakfast at Saturday’s popular Boone County ham breakfast. Fred and Mr. Cook also talked about the ham legacy of a man whose name many of you will recognize: Virgil Gardner:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Testimony in Greitens custody case will now be through a private deposition

Further testimony in the ongoing child custody case between Eric and Sheena Greitens will now take place through a closed deposition. During a court hearing Friday, Boone County Judge Leslie Schneider agreed to the deposition, though she at one point suggested testimony happen that day. Sheena Greitens’ attorney, Helen Wade,...
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Low water pressure puts some Thornbrook residents under ‘boil order’

Just weeks after a resident of the tony Thornbrook subdivision in Southwest Columbia complained about ongoing issues with low water pressure, the city had to implement a “boil order” Friday for 17 residences on Thornbrook Parkway because water pressure had dropped below a 20 PSI threshold. Thornbrook resident...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roth
kjluradio.com

Home south of Centralia destroyed by weekend fire

A Boone County home is destroyed by a weekend fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., to a home in the 10,000 block of E. Greenfield Road south of Centralia. The homeowner made the initial call reporting multiple pets were trapped inside the home, then the phone line disconnected.
CENTRALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man who triggered MU alert pleads guilty

A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a shots fired incident that prompted an alert from officials at MU. Darrion Hill, 22, was arrested for first-degree harassment, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board
krcgtv.com

Three killed in Boone County crash Saturday

BOONE COUNTY — Three people were killed in a crash in Boone County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 2:01 a.m. on MO Highway 22 west of Route Y. The crash happened when Amy Henrichsen of Laddonia, 38,...
abc17news.com

Columbia residents door blown out by gun shot Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) A Columbia woman told ABC 17 News crews she awoke to gunshots at around 4 a.m on Sunday, and found her front door blown down shortly after. Joyce Godbee and her daughter were home at the time of the incident, she said no one in her home was injured during the shooting.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three vehicle crash leaves two with moderate injuries

JEFFERSON CITY — Two drivers have moderate injuries after a three vehicle crash Sunday in Jefferson City. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash happened on Route C at Southwest Blvd. at 5:15 p.m. Winston Edwards, 32, failed to stop for a red light...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRMS Radio

Tip Leads to Remains Believed to be Tanner Elmore Being Discovered in State Park

The search for missing Camden County resident Tanner Elmore apparently comes to an end with the discovery of human remains in the state park. Sergeant Scott Hines says that deputies followed up on a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department and focused a search, Thursday, near McCubbins Point off Route-A…
kmmo.com

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Five persons were arrested as part of a drug bust in Pettis County. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the sheriff’s office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy