Southern Boone Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave without explanation

Southern Boone County School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave, the school board stated in a letter to the school community Thursday.

The leave was effective Thursday, the letter states.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Roth was appointed interim superintendent, effective immediately.

There was no explanation for the move.

"We realize you may have questions regarding this situation; however, out of respect for the confidentiality of our school employees and because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time," the letter states.

The school board is confident Roth will provide the leadership, guidance and support that students, teachers, staff, the school board and community need, the letter stated.

"The Southern Boone School Board of Education remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and a high-quality work environment for our teachers and staff," the letter states.

Felmlee didn't immediately respond to a phone message from the Tribune.

He has been superintendent in the Ashland district for nine years. The district previously announced Felmlee would leave following the 2022-23 school year after the school board voted in January not to renew his contract.

The school board in February appointed Tiffany Clevenger as interim board president after the sudden resignation of previous board president Steve Condron.

Without citing specifics, Condron in his resignation letter faulted school board members for failing to make decisions based on facts and independent judgment and failing to refrain from making decisions that benefit themselves or family members.

