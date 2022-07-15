ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Man accused of attempted Kavanaugh assassination wants confessions thrown out

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJtCK_0gh08B2500

T he man who has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last month wants the judge to rule that his confessions to police should not be allowed to be used at trial.

Nicholas Roske, who traveled from California to Maryland in June in an alleged plot to kill Kavanaugh in his home over anger that he might help overturn Roe v. Wade, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for an “attempt to assassinate” the Supreme Court justice.

“Nicholas Roske ... hereby moves this Honorable Court … to suppress any and all statements, admissions, and confessions (‘statements’) allegedly given by Mr. Roske, whether oral, written, or otherwise recorded, which the government proposes to use as evidence at trial,” James Wyda, a federal public defender for the District of Maryland, told the court this week, asking the court to throw out confessions Roske had made at the location of his arrest and then at the police station.

Roske, 26, showed up at Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after midnight with burglary tools, a knife, a gun, pepper spray, and a pair of special boots with outer soles allowing stealth movement inside a house, though he walked away when he spotted a pair of deputy U.S. marshals outside Kavanaugh's home, according to court records.

After he turned away and walked down the streets of Kavanaugh’s neighborhood, Roske texted his sister, police told the Washington Examiner . She convinced Roske to call 911, which he did.

GRASSLEY AND JOHNSON SAY DOJ MUST INVESTIGATE HUNTER BIDEN

Roske told investigators he was angry about the possibility of the court overturning Roe v. Wade and believed Kavanaugh would play a role in upholding Second Amendment rights in a separate high-profile case .

Authorities released 911 call records showing Roske called the police on himself before executing his plan, saying, "I need psychiatric help." He had called a cab to the home of Kavanaugh before walking away just outside of it. He told the operator he had shown up to hurt "Brett Kavanaugh … the Supreme Court justice.”

FBI special agent Ian Montijo wrote an affidavit detailing Roske's confessed intention to kill Kavanaugh and then take his own life.

"Roske then told the detective that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion, as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," the FBI said. "Roske indicated that the Justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws."

The FBI agent added: "Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice's Montgomery County address on the internet.”

Roske’s lawyers said this week he is “entitled to a hearing regarding the voluntariness of any alleged statements” and that “if, at such hearing, the government fails to establish that such statements were not obtained in violation of” Roske’s rights, then “such statements should be suppressed.”

Since the May 2 leak of a draft of a Supreme Court opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization accurately signaling that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, there have been heightened threats against Supreme Court Justices and anti-abortion advocates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Senate Republican leadership sent a letter to the DOJ last month demanding answers over a lack of criminal prosecution surrounding "illegal picketing" outside the homes of justices.

The FBI told the Washington Examiner last month that it “is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country.”

Comments / 30

Related
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Confession#Assassination#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court#The Washington Examiner
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy