For the Record – Friday, July 15, 2022

Ralph Eugene Norris, Sr., 75, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home in Keokuk, Iowa. Ralph was born on June 17, 1947, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Wilbur Eugene and Alice Louise (Jochims) Norris. Ralph served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years, retiring in 1988 as a Master Sergeant. After retirement, he went back to work as a sky cap in Honolulu, Hawaii, and later worked in security for John Deere. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the VFW. Ralph enjoyed spending his free time bowling, golfing, playing pool and fishing. He was an avid Nascar fan, always rooting for Jeff Gordon.
