For the Record – Friday, July 15, 2022

Pen City Current
 3 days ago

07/14/22 – 11:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3100 block of Avenue J. 0715/22 – 7:51 a.m. – Fort Madison police reponded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of 29the Street. Lee County...

ourquadcities.com

IL woman arrested on warrant, meth charges

An Illinois woman was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for warrant, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges. Henderson County deputies stopped Chelsea K. Forrester, 28, of Pekin, IL, for a traffic violation on US 34 at IL 94 on Sunday, July 17 at 7:41 p.m. During the stop, deputies discovered Forrester had a Henderson County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Forrester was placed under arrest on the warrant, and during a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Man facing charges after multiple burglaries

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A 33-year-old man is facing burglary charges following an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Cooley, 33, was arrested on Sunday at 36th Broadway near the Hy-Vee gas station in Quincy. Deputies investigating three different burglaries to businesses in Clayton said Cooley became...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

One person killed in ATV accident

Burlington, IA- One person has died as the result of an ATV accident in Des Moines County. According to a news release, on Sunday, July 17th at about 2 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120th avenue north of 260th street in reference to an ATV accident involving two people.
KWQC

One dead after ATV collides with deer in Des Moines Co.

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WHEELING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in ATV/deer accident

UPDATE, July 18, 12:17 p.m. According to a press release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Treyton Hartman, age 25, has been identified as the driver of the ATV and died as a result of his injuries. Cody Liles, age 23, has been identified as the passenger, was treated for his injuries and released. […]
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Following traffic stop in Henderson County, Pekin woman arrested on drug charges

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of Chelsea K. Forrester, age 28 of Pekin, IL. On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at 7:41pm Deputies stopped Forrester for a traffic violation on US 34 at IL 94. Forrester was identified as the driver of the vehicle and found to have a Henderson County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Forrester was placed under arrest on the warrant. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Forrester was transported to the Henderson County Jail. Forrester is currently being held on the warrant with a bond of $4000.00, 10% to apply and charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A judge set the bond for the possession of Methamphetamine charge at $6000.00, 10% to apply. Forrester is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 15, 2022

Jason M Lugena, 34, Mendon, FTA Possession of Meth at N 5th St and Hampshire St. Lodged 175. Elizabeth A Jones (60) of Quincy, arrested for Trespassing at 316 Elm. NTA 175. Isaac C Valentin (29) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Possession of Methamphetamine at 12th and Broadway. Lodged 140.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Several arrested during Mt. Pleasant drug bust

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA — There was an investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office into the distribution of marijuana in Henry County, Iowa in April/May 2022. Authorities used a search warrant at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and seized marijuana and indicia of distribution. Monte Moehn, 25...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded July 13 to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

County to pay $115,000 as part of settlement

LEE COUNTY - A $115,000 settlement will close out pending litigation against the county by CenturyLink dating back to 2016. At Monday's Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board agreed to pay $115,000 to the communications company as part of an agreement to drop all litigation associated with a cut to CenturyLink's line when the Iowa Fertilizer plant was under construction.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home – Ralph Eugene Norris, Sr., 75, of Keokuk

Ralph Eugene Norris, Sr., 75, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home in Keokuk, Iowa. Ralph was born on June 17, 1947, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Wilbur Eugene and Alice Louise (Jochims) Norris. Ralph served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years, retiring in 1988 as a Master Sergeant. After retirement, he went back to work as a sky cap in Honolulu, Hawaii, and later worked in security for John Deere. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the VFW. Ralph enjoyed spending his free time bowling, golfing, playing pool and fishing. He was an avid Nascar fan, always rooting for Jeff Gordon.
KEOKUK, IA
KCJJ

Riverside restaurant closed temporarily after vandalism incident

A Riverside restaurant has been forced to close temporarily after someone caused extensive damage to the inside of the business. A Facebook post from La Chiva Loka Restaurant Monday morning said that someone broke into the restaurant sometime Sunday morning and, quote, “destroyed the place.” The proprietors said they were unsure how long it would take to get everything back up and running, but said it would be a “few days.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Lone Tree man arrested after allegedly driving golf cart containing empty beer cans on Highway 22

Allegedly driving a golf cart containing empty beer cans down Highway 22 had led to the arrest of a Lone Tree man. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports of a possibly-intoxicated male driving a golf cart on the 4700 block of Highway 22, between Lone Tree and River Junction, just before 6pm on July 10th. Investigators say the driver, 80-year-old Larry Wrede of North Devoe Street, admitted to drinking and had several empty beer cans inside the cart. However, his breath alcohol level was measured at .000%.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
KWQC

50 years since circus elephant’s tragic death in Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life. In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed. Organizers said there was no better...
OQUAWKA, IL
KCJJ

Illinois man arrested after allegedly crashing car, passing out in roadway after leaving Lone Tree music festival

An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car and passing out in the middle of the road after leaving a music festival near Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident scene on American Legion Road near its intersection with Taft Avenue just after 2:45 Saturday morning. A 2004 Buick LeSabre was found in the ditch, and 24-year-old Steven Vanhorn of Elburn, Illinois was reportedly found unconscious in the street. Once awakened, Vanhorn reportedly declined medical attention and said he’d just left Camp Euphoria, where he’d had a few drinks. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was wearing a Camp Euphoria wristband, and refused most field sobriety testing. His breath alcohol level was measured at .187%.
LONE TREE, IA

