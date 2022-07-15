ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

DeSantis raises controversial issues, gets applause from supportive Moms for Liberty crowd

By Lenny Cohen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated his takes on hot-button issues in front of supporters, Friday morning. The governor — who’s running for reelection in November and is considered a potential...

Allen101
3d ago

We can't wait to vote this loser out of office this year.Its all lies to get you to vote for him.This Florida Governor has killed a lot of people by not listening to experts.He is a trump want to be dictator.

Fight Orwellianism
3d ago

He understands these white women; they on the other hand being identified as white is more important than their children myopic mindset.

