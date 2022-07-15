ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Clippers' Bo Naylor one step closer to joining brother Josh in Cleveland

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

It would be nearly impossible for brothers Bo and Josh Naylor to be any closer than they already are. Unless...

There have been 104 pairs of siblings who have played on the same team together in Major League Baseball. So it may be merely a footnote in the annals of the MLB record books if Clippers catcher Bo and Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh accomplish that feat. But it wouldn’t make it any less special.

Bo Naylor was promoted from Double-A Akron to the Clippers in June, making him one phone call away from joining his brother. His ascension up the minor league ranks has Bo and Josh bracing for a reunion, making their dream a potential reality.

“When two brothers are in the same organization and have a possibility of playing together at the major league level it’s going to be a special experience and especially with those two guys. They care about each other immensely,” Clippers manager Andy Tracy said. “Hopefully we can get him (to Cleveland), but we’ve got some things to work on down here and continue to help him grow.”

Bo, who batted .188 at Akron in 2021, spent the offseason with specialists throughout the Cleveland organization, and it has paid dividends.

This season he hit .271 with Akron over 170 at bats and owns a .313 average with Columbus (20 for 64), highlighted by a 12-game on-base streak and a .438 average this month.

“We put a lot of focus into my lower half, making sure I’m being grounded, generating power midway through my swing and letting everything up top follow,” Bo said.

It followed. In 79 fewer at-bats, Bo has almost half as many strikeouts (65 compared to 112 last season), 22 more walks (59 to 37), and carries a .928 on-base plus slugging percentage (.612 last season).

“Bo went into the offseason making some adjustments, partnering with the Guardians, put their heads together, came up with a plan and we’re seeing it come to fruition this year,” Tracy said. “He’s controlling the strike zone and impacting the ball when it’s in the zone,”

Over his past 12 games entering Saturday, Bo has scored 11 runs, walked 12 times and has 17 hits, including four doubles and three home runs. He is 3 for 9 in three games this week against Indianapolis and had the game-winning RBIs in Friday's 9-7 victory.

“Growth and development are not linear," Tracy said. "It’s muddy. We’re probably grateful that he struggled at times last year so he could put himself in a better position this year."

That position puts him on track to join Josh, who spent a week in Columbus on a rehab assignment in April.

“It’s a great environment. Triple-A is an awesome level," Josh said. "You’ve got guys who are up and down in the big leagues and top prospects, so it’s another huge challenge. I just told (Bo) to take it the same way you did in Double-A. Work hard and enjoy every moment because you’re one step away. It’s literally one call and you’re at the highest level of the highest levels.”

Like Bo, Josh experienced a setback last season when he fractured an ankle on June 27. This season Josh is second on the Gaurdians in home runs (12), RBIs (46), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.821).  He’s used his experience to help Bo acclimate himself to Triple-A.

“We talked a little about hitting," Josh said. "I gave him some of my tips, whether it's hand position or leg kick style, I gave him my one-two tricks on what I thought led to success, but everyone is different.".

Bo and Josh are also the same in many ways. They were first-round draft picks, Bo with Cleveland in 2018 (29th overall), Josh with Miami (12th) in 2015. They each represented their respective teams in the MLB futures games and they continue to train together during the offseason.

“It gives (Josh) an opportunity to shed some light on what to expect because he went through this before me,” Bo said. “I love being able to talk to him about this kind of stuff, I don’t know how many siblings get to share these types of opportunities, especially ones as similar as our paths.”

They are also the first ones they contact when good news arrives.

“I was over the moon to have him be in this organization,” Bo said about when Josh was traded from San Diego to Cleveland in 2020. “I told him, ‘Bro, this is going to be the organization that’s going to be the one for you. You’re in really good hands’. And from that point on it’s been a great ride for him.”

Likewise, Josh was thrilled and bragging to his Guardians teammates after Bo’s promotion.

“I was telling everybody," he said. "I was so happy about the situation. I couldn’t stop smiling because I knew how hard he worked and how excited he was that he’s one step closer.”

aconn@dispatch.com

@ajconn95

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Clippers' Bo Naylor one step closer to joining brother Josh in Cleveland

